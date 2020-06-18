Harken Industrial announces acquisition of Cascade Rescue Company

Harken Industrial recently announced an agreement to acquire Cascade Rescue Company of Sandpoint, Idaho. The acquisition provides Harken Industrial the potential to expand distribution of Cascade’s products and bundle them with services of Harken Industrial’s Elevated Safety Company and complementary products manufactured by Harken Industrial in offerings attractive to even more new markets.

From the introduction of its first rescue Toboggan in 1962, Cascade has produced the most durable and technologically advanced rescue gear for those who risk their lives to save others.

“From the minute we met Dana Jordan and began to understand Cascade Rescue in detail, we felt the approach to serving the customers, making the best gear and treating our employees both companies take, was an incredible match. At Harken Industrial, we’re excited to help continue their tradition of amazing service as we work together to grow,” said Matt Malec, COO, Harken Inc.

“Rapid growth creates its own set of rewards and opportunities. We felt that support of continued growth for Cascade required partnering with a larger company, ideally with a larger global footprint and experience in areas of manufacturing and international distribution that we simply didn’t have. Being part of Harken Industrial puts us in the position to educate ourselves to improve our competitiveness, while keeping up with our own growth,” added Dana Jordan, president, Cascade Rescue.

Cascade Rescue will continue to operate from its Sandpoint location. Jordan and staff will continue day-to-day operations. Harken Industrial will provide tools and resources to help the Cascade Brand expand and thrive while maintaining the values and high standards that have made the company outstanding.