HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter receives initial operational clearance

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received initial operational clearance (IOC) for its Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), paving the way for the aircraft’s productionization. R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, received the IOC document from G Sateesh Reddy, secretary, Department of Defence R&D and chairman, DRDO at the ‘Bandhan’ program held at the ongoing DefExpo 2020. The IOC document was received by Madhavan in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and others.

Madhavan said, “This is a momentous occasion for HAL. It reinforces our commitment towards indigenous R&D programs on self-reliance and enhancing operational effectiveness of the Indian Armed Forces. HAL is fully geared up to fulfill the requirements of its customers in a time-bound manner.”

Arup Chatterjee, director, engineering and R&D, HAL, said the performance of basic configuration of LUH in all terrains and under all weather conditions is satisfactory and HAL is moving towards the next phase of integrating and flight testing of mission and role equipment on LUH.

One LUH prototype is part of the flying display and another is part of the static display at DefExpo 2020.