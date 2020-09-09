HAL’s indigenous LUH completes hot and high altitude trials in Himalayas

Advertisement

HAL’s indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) demonstrated high altitude capability in hot and high weather conditions in the Himalayas recently for about 10 days. A comprehensive test plan was executed at Leh (10,827 feet above sea level) in temperatures up to ISA plus-320 degress celsius, which included envelope expansion, performance and flying qualities. LUH took off from Leh and demonstrated its hot and high hover performance at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at 16,404 feet above sea level. The helicopter also demonstrated its payload capability in Siachen glacier high altitude. During the trials, pilots landed the helicopter at the highest helipads of Amar and Sonam.

“HAL has once again proven its indigenous capability in design and development. The Army version of LUH is now ready for initial operational clearance,” said R. Madhavan, chairman and managing director, HAL.

According to Arup Chatterjee, director (engineering and R&D), HAL, the performance of the helicopter and its systems are fulfilling the requirements of the users. All planned tests were successfully demonstrated.

The flights were carried out by composite trial teams which included pilots from HAL, Wg Cdr Unni Pillai, CTP, Wg Cdr Anil Bhambani, Gp Capt Pupinder Singh and Gp Capt V Panwar along with Gp Capt R Dubey, Sq Ldr Joshi (from Indian Air Force) and Lt Col R Grewal and Lt Col Pawan (from the Indian Army). Representatives from the certification authority also witnessed the trials.

The initial operational clearance for basic LUH was accorded by The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) for an IAF variant on Feb. 7, 2020 during DefExpo 2020 at Lucknow in the presence of defence minister and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.