HAL’s indigenous LCH deployed for operations at Leh

In light of the prevailing situation on the border of India and China, HAL produced two Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) which have been deployed for operations at high altitudes (Leh sector) at short notice to support Indian Armed Forces missions.

Advertisement

“It is the lightest attack helicopter in the world designed and developed by HAL to meet the specific and unique requirements of Indian Armed Forces reflecting the crucial role of HAL in Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” said R. Madhavan, chief managing director, HAL.

The vice chief of air staff, air marshal Harjit Singh Arora, took part in one such operations along with HAL test pilot, wing commander (Retd) Subash P. John recently by taking-off from a high altitude location to a forward area for a simulated attack on a high altitude target. This was followed by a landing at one of the most treacherous helipads in the region. The LCH successfully demonstrated its quick deployment prowess to forward locations in extreme temperatures.

The LCH is a potent weapons platform because of its state-of-the-art systems and highly accurate weapons that are capable of hitting any type of target by day or night. The other features of LCH include its ability to operate in the complete ‘Area of Responsibility’ (AOR) and altitudes. It has the capability to carry adequate weapon loads at high altitudes under varied conditions. All these characteristics make it most suitable for hot and high altitude operations.

Advertisement

The IAF and the Indian Army together need around 160 LCHs. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had approved the proposal for the initial batch of 15 LCHs. The IAF issued a request for proposal (RFP) for 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) helicopters (10 for IAF and five for Army) and HAL had submitted its response. Technical evaluation and the price negotiations have been concluded and the order is expected shortly. However, as a proactive measure, HAL has launched production of LSPs in anticipation of orders at its Bengaluru facility.