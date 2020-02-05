HAL signs multiple MoUs with Elbit Systems at DefExpo 2020

At DefExpo 2020, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, Israel. The MoU was signed by Arup Chatterjee, director of engineering and R&D at HAL, and Roy Zentner, vice president of business development and marketing at Elbit Systems, in the presence of R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, and senior officials from HAL and Elbit Systems.

The MoU is aimed at assessing the feasibility of the joint development of a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) (rotary UAV of 2,000 kilo class) for maritime and land-based military operations which caters to the domestic and the global requirements. This will promote mutually beneficial cooperation between HAL and Elbit in terms of technology, manufacturing, marketing and maintenance of the UAV globally.

The proposed VTOL UAVs have a tremendous potential in carrying out maritime military missions with higher efficiency compared to a manned helicopter. Deploying a VTOL UAV will bring down the huge costs associated with inducting operating and maintaining manned helicopters on the deck. It will also benefit the Indian Armed Forces in deploying a VTOL UAV for a routine surveillance mission or operating in unsafe areas both during day and night, which otherwise would have to be carried out by manned helicopters. It may also open up new business avenues for HAL culminating in both domestic and export orders.

HAL also signed a second MoU with Elbit Systems during the ongoing DefExpo 2020 for promoting and marketing the Digital Head-Up Display (HUD) units.

The MoU was signed between Arun Krishna, general manager on behalf of HAL, and Elbit’s Zentner.

The MoU envisages extending cooperation for new HUD technologies and promote Digital HUD to the Indian Defence Services and other potential customers.

The Digital HUD would incorporate new features like Wide Instantaneous and Total Field of View with Minimal Binocular Disparity, Large Eye Motion Box and Digital Image Source for increased pilot’s situational awareness. The HUD system is also compatible with night vision imaging systems having improved maintenance features.