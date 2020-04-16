HAL produces & delivers protective boxes to hospitals across India

As part of its continued fight against COVID-19, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has produced and handed over more than 300 aerosol boxes to various state governments like Karnataka, UP, Maharashtra, AP, Telangana and Kerala to be used in hospitals.

Advertisement

The transparent box acts as an insulator between the doctor and the patient. It can significantly reduce the possibility of COVID-19 transmission to doctors and medical staff treating infected patients.

Advertisement

“The results are encouraging and we can cater to more hospitals and states in this hour of need,” said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL. The boxes are produced at various divisions of HAL across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, 30 aerosol boxes produced by the Kanpur Division were handed over to Awanish Kumar Awasthi, ACS, by Apurba Roy, general manager, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, and Rakesh Mishra, chief of projects, Accessories Division, Lucknow, in the presence of Amit Mohan Prasad (principal secretary, Health).