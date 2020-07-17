HAL establishes Covid-19 care center for state administration

Sensing the urgency to help control a rapidly spreading pandemic, HAL has converted its Ghatage Convention Centre, located on Old Airport Road, into a Covid-19 Care Center (CCC) and has handed it over to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The facility has 160 beds, with other supporting infrastructure like toilets, bath rooms etc., and was created in 16 days.

Advertisement

“Initially, the facility will be utilized for treatment of asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients,” said Alok Verma, director of human resources at HAL.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between HAL, represented by Venkateswara Rao, general manager (CSR) and BBMP, represented by R. Venkatachalapathy, joint commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone in the presence of senior government and HAL officials. Arrangements for doctors and paramedical staff and running of the facility will be taken care of by BBMP officials.

Advertisement

As part of its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, HAL has already contributed R26.25 crores to the PM-CARES Fund (Rs. 20 crores under CSR head with employees contributing another 6.25 crores). HAL produced 300 aerosol boxes that have been handed over to various state governments like Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat. These boxes are used in hospitals. The company has also distributed personal protective equipment and thousands of masks along with supporting migrant labour by providing them food and shelter. HAL has identified over 600 beds to be utilized as a quarantine facility at its seven locations – Lucknow, Kanpur, Korwa, Hyderabad, Nasik, Koraput and Bengaluru.