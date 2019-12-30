HAI welcomes addition of Graham and Chapman to NTSB board

Helicopter Association International (HAI) is pleased to congratulate the Honorable Michael Graham and Tom Chapman, whom the U.S. Senate confirmed Dec. 19 as members of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Advertisement

“We could not be happier with the addition of both gentlemen to the NTSB,” said Matt Zuccaro, president and CEO of HAI. “We have been pleased with the leadership the U.S. Senate has shown on aviation issues this year, and this confirmation is another strong indication that the Senate takes transportation safety issues very seriously.

Advertisement

“Both Mr. Graham and Mr. Chapman have experience with general and business aviation,” added Zuccaro. “Their knowledge and experience will support the existing board members, and aviation will benefit from their guidance and advocacy for safe flight.”

The five-member NTSB board also includes chair Robert Sumwalt and members Jennifer Homendy and Bruce Landsberg.