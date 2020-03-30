HAI urges caution regarding FAA announcement for airmen medical certificates

If you are a pilot or aircrewmen whose medical certificate will expire between March 31 and June 30, 2020, the FAA has announced that it is waiving enforcement actions against you if you are unable to obtain a new certificate in a timely manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Helicopter Association International (HAI) still recommends affected personnel do not delay in obtaining a current medical certificate. “I note that the document was signed by Legal, not Flight Standards,” said James Viola, president and CEO. “It’s also possible that insurance companies may not acknowledge this document as binding.”

Issued on March 26, 2020, FAA Docket No. FAA-2020-0312 provides the requirements for and duration of the waiver for medical certificates issued under 14 CFR Part 67.

In posting the new policy, the agency released this summary: “Due to extraordinary circumstances related to the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, until June 30, 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration will not take legal enforcement action against any person serving as a required pilot flight crewmember or flight engineer based on noncompliance with medical certificate duration standards when expiration of the required medical certificate occurs from March 31, 2020, through June 30, 2020.”

HAI further suggests contacting your insurance company if you intend to operate with an expired certificate. HAI is seeking further clarification on this FAA policy change and will provide additional guidance when it is available. In the meantime, HAI members should contact [email protected] with questions about this and other regulatory challenges.