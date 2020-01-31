HAI members select new board directors

Posted on ; Helicopter Association International Press Release

Helicopter Association International’s (HAI) members elected four members to the HAI board of directors on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at HAI Heli-Expo 2020. Three individuals are joining the board for the first time, while another is being reelected to his post.

The elected directors, whose three-year terms will begin on July 1, 2020, are:

  • Randal Rowles, Helicopter Institute Inc. (reelected)
  • Mark A. Schlaefli, Sundance Helicopters Inc. (new)
  • Nicole L. Vandelaar, Novictor Helicopters (new)
  • B. Adam Hammond, CAM, Tennessee Valley Authority Helicopter Services (new)
HAI also announced Tuesday the lineup of officers for the term July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021:

  • Chair: Stacy Sheard, Executive Jet Management
  • Vice chair: Marc Stanley, MassMutual Financial Group
  • Treasurer: Randal Rowles, Helicopter Institute Inc.
  • Assistant treasurer: Jan Becker, Becker Helicopter Services Pty Ltd.

