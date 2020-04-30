HAI makes statement on Special Federal Aviation Regulation 118

Helicopter Association International (HAI) extends its deepest appreciation to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approving Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) 118 that will relieve some of the compliance burden on pilots and companies during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

“We are truly grateful to the FAA staff for pushing this SFAR forward,” said James Viola, president and CEO of HAI. “This regulation will offer significant relief to many of our members who face looming deadlines for certifications and licenses.

“FAA Administrator Steve Dickson and his staff went to extraordinary lengths to quickly develop and approve this SFAR, enabling pilots and operators to remain in compliance with the Federal Aviation Regulations while maintaining the safety and efficiency of U.S. airspace.”

Advertisement

The FAA has submitted the SFAR, Relief for Certain Persons and Operations during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Outbreak, to the Federal Register for publication. SFARs pertaining to airspace are typically temporary rules to address temporary situations. They are generally not used to replace or enforce regulations that are to remain in effect for many years.