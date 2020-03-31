HAI issues updates on FAA announcements for airmen medical certificates, part 135 operators

Helicopter Association International (HAI) can now provide updates to a March 29, 2020, HAI press release about airmen medical certificates and an FAA announcement regarding waivers for part 135 operators that was issued on March 25, 2020.

HAI’s press release yesterday cautioned against FAA-certificated flight personnel allowing their medical certificates to expire based on information contained in the March 26, 2020, FAA Docket No. FAA-2020-0312.

An FAA representative stated that this was a draft document that had not been completely vetted within the FAA and thus was not ready for public release. Consequently, HAI recommends affected individuals ignore the wording in the docket.

This docket stated that the FAA was waiving enforcement actions against pilots and aircrewmen whose medical certificates will expire between March 31 and June 30, 2020. The document explained that the FAA’s waiver was connected to the COVID-19 pandemic and its related disruptions.

“Again, we recommend that any persons whose airman medical certificate will expire between now and the end of June should continue their efforts to obtain this certificate as quickly as possible,” said James Viola, president and CEO of HAI. “We don’t yet know if the FAA will reissue this docket, so make sure your paperwork is up to date.”

HAI has also reached out to the FAA for clarification of a series of exempted part 135 regulations issued last week to the National Air Transport Association (NATA). According to the agency, the exemption issued to NATA is also extended to other part 135 air carriers and operators that submit a letter of intent.

The exemptions cover the following part 135 regulations:

14 CFR 135.245(c), 135.247(a), 135.301(a), 135.323(b), 135.337(g), 135.338(g), 135.339(b), 135.340(b), and 135.505(d).

“HAI is aware that these exemptions are needed by our members,” said Viola. “Our operations department created this template letter for companies to use when they request this exemption.”