HAI congratulates Tim Obitts as new president & CEO of NATA

Helicopter Association International (HAI) is pleased to congratulate Tim Obitts as the incoming president and CEO of the National Air Transportation Association (NATA).

In replacing outgoing Gary Dempsey, the NATA board of directors selected Obitts from within the organization, where he had been serving as its chief operating officer since joining the Association in 2014. In that role, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of NATA.

“For the past five years, Tim has consistently demonstrated the value of NATA to our members through his leadership, effective advocacy, creating strong partnerships that advance our mission, and in the development of innovative products and services that address the unique needs of our membership,” said Curt Castagna, board chairman of NATA.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to Gary for his leadership and partnership with HAI and wish him well in the future,” said James A. Viola, president and CEO of HAI. “We also congratulate Tim in his new role. Many of our staff here have worked with him in the past, and we all look forward to working with him in the future.”