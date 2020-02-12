HAI congratulates Allison McKay as new CEO of Women in Aviation International

Helicopter Association International (HAI) congratulates Allison McKay in her new role as CEO of Women in Aviation International (WAI). She replaces Dr. Peggy Chabrian, who held the position for 25 years.

“We offer to Dr. Chabrian our sincerest wishes for fair skies in her retirement,” said James A. Viola, president and CEO of HAI. “As the organization’s founder, her dedication to Women in Aviation is exemplary. The growth of WAI is indicative of Dr. Chabrian’s efforts and vision to support women aviation professionals.”

Prior to joining Women in Aviation, McKay served as vice president of Helicopter Association International Foundation, the charitable arm of HAI. During her time at the foundation, she oversaw career development, scholarship, and military-to-civilian transition programs for pilots and aviation mechanics and engineers, and coordinated the foundation’s role in preserving the heritage of the rotorcraft industry.

While leading the foundation, McKay initiated the first study that documented the helicopter pilot and maintenance technician shortage. She next created HeliFutures, providing industry stakeholders with a platform to discuss workforce development issues, and worked with HAI’s Government Affairs Department to build state-based programs that bring together government, educators, and operators to create helicopter-specific training and employment pipelines.

“While HAI is sad to see Allison leave after the tremendous job she’s done for the foundation, we are excited for her new opportunity with WAI,” added Viola. “Allison is the consummate professional, and I look forward to working with her as she joins the small group of aviation association CEOs. I am confident that she will develop new opportunities for WAI to expand their position in aviation advocacy and grow their membership.”