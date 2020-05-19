HAI appoints Rob Volmer as vice president, Marketing Communications

Robert M. Volmer has joined HAI as the vice president of Marketing Communications. In this role, Volmer will oversee branding, messaging, research, technology, and media for the association.

“When I joined HAI, I told the board of directors that I wanted to over-communicate to our members about what their association was doing to serve them. Hiring Rob was part of that strategy,” said James A. Viola, HAI president and CEO. “Rob’s experience in communicating to a variety of audiences, including government, business, and the consumer, will help HAI to demonstrate the value of our industry to the global community, while providing additional member benefits.”

Volmer heads to HAI with more than more than 20 years of experience in consumer and business-to-business product and brand marketing, government, public affairs, and corporate public relations. He is a founding partner of Crosby~Volmer International Communications, a firm providing strategic communications services to companies, nonprofits, and associations. His clients there include Fortune 500 companies, foreign governments, and associations. Prior to Crosby~Volmer, Volmer was manager of corporate communications at the Air Transport Association.

“Vertical flight aviation provides unique, essential services to people around the world. I’m excited to join the HAI team and play a part in telling that story,” said Volmer. “I couldn’t resist the combination of innovation and opportunity that vertical flight represents, especially in this moment of seismic change in aviation.”

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Volmer is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife, three children, and for some inexplicable reason, a new puppy.