HAC 2020 Annual Convention has officially been cancelled

Helicopter Association of Canada (HAC) president Fred L. Jones sent the following bulletin out to association members recently regarding the cancellation of the HAC 2020 Annual Convention:

Advertisement

This year’s convention was set to mark 25 years for HAC. An annual opportunity for you to meet with your suppliers and to benefit from discussions around the business of helicopter operations, and safety in our industry. We all benefit from this dialogue, but we can only hold the event when the health and safety of our delegates and exhibitors can be assured, and this year HAC and its board have decided to cancel our 2020 Annual Convention, scheduled to take place in Vancouver from November 5-7, 2020.

Recent pronouncements by the premier of British Columbia and the B.C. minister of Health outlining British Columbia’s business restart plans, virtually ban large gatherings of people for the foreseeable future. Current health-related international travel restrictions and the uncertain economic climate in the helicopter industry have made any travel-related decisions difficult for operators and exhibitors. The decision to cancel was made after careful consideration by the board, and following discussions with key member-companies, and our YVR 2020 host venues.

Advertisement

In November of 2020, we will still be holding our Annual General Meeting (in a format, to be discussed) and some limited presentation programming. We hope you will understand this decision in these uncertain times.

Please ensure that you have marked your calendars for HAC 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia from November 4-6, when we hope to be able to meet again face-to-face. To our operators and associates, convention and corporate sponsors, and our exhibitors — thank you for your continuing support.