NCCH H145 full flight simulator receives EASA Level D re-qualification

Norwegian Competence Centre Helicopter AS (NCCH) has operated an H145 Level D full flight simulator (FFS) — manufactured by Reiser Simulation and Training GmbH, Berg, Germany — at its Stavanger, Norway, facility since 2018.

Advertisement

This FFS is used for all kinds of helicopter pilot and crew training. It features the latest technologies and exceeds current standards in pilot training. In addition, it comprises a full NVIS compatible replicated H145 helicopter cockpit and a simulated Helionix avionics suite, switchable between Step 2 and 3 during operation.

Also included is Reiser’s unique mixed-reality 3rd Crew Member Station for medical crew member training of SAR and MCC missions, as well as assisting take-off and landing maneuvers in confined areas.

Advertisement

The FFS was qualified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Norway on Aug. 5 in accordance with CS-FSTD(H) EASA Level D certification.

Dr. Michael Mayrhofer, NCCH CEO, said about the successful qualification: “Our H145 FFS D achieved re-qualification without any findings. I am proud of my team for their outstanding operation and achieving this milestone. NCCH is fully committed to provide cutting-edge helicopter pilot and crew training to the Norwegian Air Ambulance as well as to operators from all over the world.”