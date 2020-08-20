GVH Aerospace chosen by Heli-Union to supply sea trays for French Navy AS365 Dauphins

GVH Aerospace’s sea tray product has been selected by Heli-Union for the French Navy’s interim naval helicopter program. The French Navy will lease 12 AS365 Dauphin helicopters to bridge the period between the withdrawal from service of the Alouette III helicopter and the arrival of the H160M Guépard helicopter.

Advertisement

The GVH Aerospace sea tray product is a highly customizable and padded water proof barrier designed to contain and drain water from the aircraft cabin during over-water hoisting operations.

The product is used around the world for search-and-rescue operations and military use with clients including the Korean Coast Guard for the KCG-1, the Australian Defence Force’s for its fleet of H135 helicopters, and is operating with a Scandinavian military operator.

Its flexible design enables it to be installed and removed in flight and packed away for storage onboard, or be installed prior to flight and fitted around cabin equipment and seats.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to partner with the Heli-Union team to supply our sea tray product as part of the French Navy interim naval helicopter program. Although we have been producing the sea tray product for use by many helicopter operators for the last 10 years, the selection of our sea tray by Heli-Union for the French Navy is a significant validation of our product,” said Gareth Dyer, chief executive officer, GVH Aerospace.

The sea tray is installed and removed in minutes without the need for tools and can be adapted to different helicopter cabin configurations and operator requirements.

Designed to withstand the rigours of search and rescue operations and military use, the GVH Aerospace sea tray is currently being used on helicopter types including Leonardo AW139, AS332/H225 Super Puma, S-92, and S-76.