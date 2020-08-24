Gulf Helicopters earns accreditation for safe work environment

Gulf Helicopters Company (GHC), a subsidiary of the holding company Gulf International Services (GIS), recently announced the success in qualifying to the standards of ISO 45001:2018 accreditation as the first helicopter operator in the region and one of the first few operators globally with such accreditation.

GHC has applied to qualify to ISO 45001:2018 standards based on the company’s responsibility and its strive to enhance employee safety measures, reduce risk in the work environment and create better and safer working conditions, while improving the company’s overall performance.

ISO 45001:2018 is designed in a similar way to the other ISO management systems, and its standards will be familiar to the users of standards such as ISO 14001 or ISO 9001. It is based on the success of previous international standards in this field and the guidance of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on occupational health and safety, and ILO standards and agreements, as according to ILO statistics, there are more than 7,600 people who lose their lives from work-related accidents or diseases every day. This has brought ISO Committee of Occupational Health and Safety experts to develop an international standard to improve employee safety and reduce the risks to the work environment. GHC have been independently assessed and recognized for implementing effective safety and security management systems across all areas of our business.

The company’s implementation of ISO 45001:2018 standards will now bring substantial development in the work environment towards safety of its employees. In addition, this will have a positive impact on the overall performance of the company as it will enhance the satisfaction of employees and their confidence in achieving the best possible work environment in terms of safety and security procedures.