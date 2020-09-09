Guardian Flight opens new air medical base in Alamosa

Guardian Flight recently announced the opening of its newest emergency air medical transport base in Alamosa, Colorado. The new helicopter base provides air medical transport services 24-hours a day, seven days a week to the communities of Alamosa County and the San Luis Valley.

“Our Alamosa fixed-wing team has built strong bonds in the local community, and with our valued partners in care,” said Vicky Spediacci, air chief operating officer for Global Medical Response, West Group. “We are thrilled to strengthen those connections and provide additional support to the region through the opening of this base.”

The new base is staffed by highly trained and experienced pilots, flight nurses, and flight paramedics, and is maintained by on-site aviation maintenance technicians. The Airbus H125 helicopter operated at this base is medically configured with the latest avionics and safety features.

Guardian Flight operates additional fixed-wing air medical bases throughout the state, with locations in Alamosa, Del Norte, and Denver. The proximity of these bases allows for additional air transport coverage in the region when an asset is already in service on another call.

“We are excited and honored to partner with Guardian Flight in bringing a helicopter to our community,” said Konnie Martin, chief executive officer for San Luis Valley Health. “We know that in some medical emergencies, time can be critical. By having a helicopter here, we can get patients to our facility quicker, and when needed, get them to a higher level of care. We at SLV Health work each day at being a trusted partner in health for the San Luis Valley.”

Guardian Flight is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), the nation’s largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states. Members flown for a life- or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight. Whatever the member’s insurance – or third-party insurance – pays is considered payment in full. Annual memberships start at $65.