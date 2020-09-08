GPMS announces STC certification of Foresight predictive HUMS on AS350 AStar

GPMS has announced it has received a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificate (STC) for its Foresight MX health monitoring system on the Airbus AS350 AStar helicopter platform. The initial certification is on the H125 (AS350 B3). The company plans to file a Transport Canada CA and pursue European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approvals and STC amendments to include B2 Variants.

Said GPMS CEO Dr. Eric Bechhoefer: “The industry is talking about the role connected fleets and predictive analytics can play in asset optimization and the ROI for Foresight is fairly immediate. We’re proud to share this achievement given the validation a STC represents.”

Foresight is a next generation helicopter health monitoring system. Providing predictive Engine and Component monitoring, Rotor Track and Balance, and Flight Data Monitoring with Exceedance alerting, the system helps maximize readiness, lower maintenance costs, and enhance safety. Cloud-based, Foresight moves data automatically via WiFi or cellular and can be accessed via any browser equipped device.

Foresight breaks from legacy solutions by fitting the weight and budget constraints of light helicopter operators. Foresight on the AStar weighs less than six pounds and the system is sold on a HUMS-as-a-Service model to lower upfront cost and ensure affordability

Patric Wells, president of East West Helicopter, who completed the initial installation with the GPMS team stated: “This is a truly exciting system, offering operators and maintenance facilities the ability to remotely monitor their aircraft, engines and systems. It has taken a long time for anyone to develop a reliable lightweight HUMS which can be financially justified for the entire helicopter industry, including light and intermediate turbines.”

East West Helicopter, and its associate company Panterra Heli Support, will serve as a sales agent and installer of the system and can be contacted through Adrienne Robinson, VP Sales, at [email protected].