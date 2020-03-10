GPMS announces partnership with Ronnie Fahy to lead expansion in Asia-Pacific

Rotorcraft condition monitoring leader GPMS has appointed Ronnie Fahy as a sales agent for the Asia-Pacific (Asia-Pac) region. The move continues the company’s expansion into the global market as it seeks to respond to demand for Foresight MX, its predictive health management system for helicopters.

Jed Kalkstein, GPMS’s president, said, “Ronnie Fahy’s extensive international aviation and business leadership experience will be critical assets in expanding the adoption of Foresight MX, accelerating the company’s growth plans, and responding to industry demand for a system that reduces direct operation costs and minimizes unscheduled downtime.”

Based in Perth, Australia, Fahy most recently served as an aviation consultant for Shell and Eire Aviation in Australia. Prior to that, he was CEO of Allway from 2017-2019, and CEO of Air Bali out of Indonesia from 2014-2017. Fahy’s other senior leadership positions include CEO at Heli SGI of Bali, and General Manager of Heliwest P/L in Australia.

“As a pilot and as a business leader, the capabilities and potential for the GPMS Foresight HUMS solution are extremely impressive, and I’ve not seen anything quite this sophisticated on the market,” says Fahy. “The opportunities in Asia-Pac for the adoption of HUMS are extensive, and I look forward to providing a solution that provides a competitive advantage for my customers that directly helps their bottom line.”

GPMS holds five patents and multiple certifications on its Foresight system, including Part 135 compliant for air medical use. The GPMS Foresight system is widely recognized for its ability to provide accurate, actionable information about operational issues, and deliver predictive information on upcoming required maintenance. The under nine-pound system is designed around the needs of the maintainer and operator, providing mechanical diagnostics and prognostics, engine performance monitoring, exceedance monitoring, flight regime recognition, automated data acquisition, and automated, optimized solutions for rotor, track and balance. Automated communications are delivered through email and SMS and accessible via an intuitive, simple user mobile-friendly interface.

In 2009, the International Helicopter Safety Team published a list of seven accident prevention recommendations for operators including the implementation of safety management systems (SMS); a structured program for initial and recurrent training; the implementation of flight data monitoring (FDM) programs; and the implementation of health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS).