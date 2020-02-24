Global Medical Response to acquire 2 Frasca helicopter FTDs

Global Medical Response, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, has placed an order for two Frasca Level 7 helicopter flight training devices (FTDs), which will support aviation training for two of its air medical operations. Guardian Flight will begin using the Airbus H125 FTD, and Med-Trans Corporation will start using the Bell 407GX FTD for both initial and recurrent pilot training.

“Our focus on safety extends beyond patient transports into every aspect of our training and operations,” Vicky Spediacci, air chief operating officer for Global Medical Response, West Group, said. “We selected the Frasca Level 7 flight training device because it offers a state-of-the-art database and realistic features that maximize training and prepare our pilots for real in-flight situations.”

Frasca’s TruVision visual system training database offers training scenarios that impact safety like pinnacle landing zones, confined landing areas, roof-top helipads, and accident scenes for conducting orbits and selecting emergency landing zones.

Both devices will support the training equipment required for helicopter EMS and air ambulance operations by incorporating helicopter terrain awareness and warning systems (HTAWS) and radar altimeters, so training is mirrored between the device and the operational specifications of the aircraft.

The devices also feature night vision goggle compliant cockpits and visual systems that allow accurate visual conditions simultaneously for both aided and unaided operations. The avionics for the Airbus H125 will include the new Garmin G500 TXi touch-screen PFD/MFD with synthetic vision along with a Garmin GTN750/650 configuration. The 407 FTD will feature Garmin G1000 avionics.