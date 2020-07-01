Global Helicopter Service is now an approved air training organization

Global Helicopter Service (GHS) is now an EASA-approved air training organization.

If advanced helicopter training or pilot license currency renewals are what you are looking for, GHS has the solution.

The main focus of its helicopter training offering is advanced training for individual pilots and aviation companies which will include IFR courses, twin conversions, and Bell 212/412 type rating as well as pilot qualification courses.

Its instructors are highly experienced with thousands of hours of a wide variety of helicopter instruction and operational mission flying which qualifies them to provide meaningful skills transfer in conjunction with top-class instruction which blend together for the benefit of the student under instruction.

The GHS ground school facilities are located in the GHS headquarter in Kirchanschöring, a small town in a beautiful part of Bavaria close to the Alps with easy access via the Salzburg International Airport a mere 20 minutes’ drive.

GHS has access to and uses the CAE training center at the Stockholm International Airport for all of the Bell 212/412 and H225 simulator training aspects and renewals. The on type flight training will be conducted in one of its Bell 212/412s at one of the airfields in the vicinity of the GHS headquarters.