Global AirParts announces AW139 part-out project

Global AirParts, a provider of used, serviceable materials for Sikorsky S-76 helicopters, commenced its first AW139 part out project.

“The helicopter industry continues to face significant overcapacity with significant idle assets, many of which may never fly again. We have a proven track record of accurately identifying candidate aircraft for part-out and efficiently disassembling them to ensure those parts return to service fully inspected and certified by Transport Canada and FAA approved repair stations,” said Mike Pirang, founder and chief executive officer of Global AirParts.

While Global AirPart’s focus has historically been the S-76 product, the company sees opportunities to leverage its proprietary part-out system and expand into the AW139 model, given the large active fleet worldwide.

“The sum of the parts is greater than the whole in this market and we’re likely to see more of these. This particular AW139 would have required millions of dollars in maintenance to return to service, which is not economically viable in the current environment. Whether main rotor blades or cabin interior liners, a far better use of capital resources is to make these parts available to operators worldwide by helping the industry recycle its aircraft and directly lower its operating costs,” added Pirang.

Global Air Parts continues to expand its service offerings and will look at additional aircraft types beyond the S-76 and AW139 as opportunities arise.