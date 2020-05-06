GHS extends contract for humanitarian aid operation in Nigeria

Advertisement

Global Helicopter Service (GHS) recently announced that its Bell 412EP (D-HAFV) has recently been re-contracted for another two-year period in Maiduguri, Nigeria – this despite the difficult times and restrictions the world is faced with.

“This achievement optimizes the saying ‘when the going gets tough the tough get going’ and I am proud to say that all staff members and crew in Maiduguri have lived up to this motto,” said Dominik Goldfuss, GHS CEO.

GHS said it would like to congratulate and is proud of its entire team. It also added that it’s honored to continue serving the humanitarian aid industry with its aviation support services.