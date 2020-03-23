GHS announces new facility in Germany

Global Helicopter Service (GHS) announced that on Feb. 1, 2020, it opened the doors to its new home in more spacious and comfortable surroundings in Kirchanschöring, Germany.

GHS had been looking to relocate for some time and is happy to inform customers that it has made the move to new premises.

GHS’s new home has in excess of 5,000 square meters of office, hangar and storage space. This large modern facility will enable GHS to meet its Bell 412/212 and Airbus H225/AS332 customers’ needs in respect of return-to-service (RTS), CAMO and part 145 services. No matter if it’s a single service such as CAMO control; part 145 maintenance orders; quality control; hangarage and storage; RTS requirements or comprehensive full-service helicopter management — GHS said its customers can depend on many years of experience, anytime, anywhere.

GHS’s new facility provides the company with the opportunity to better serve its loyal customers and reinforce links with its valuable business partners. The company said it looks forward to continuing to serve its customers’ needs and work with them at its new location.