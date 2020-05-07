GHS announces new air ambulance service with partner Flymed GmbH

Global Helicopter Service (GHS) has announced the brand new INFECT air ambulance service with its partner Flymed GmbH.

Advertisement

Within this service, the two companies combine competent and experienced personnel and crews (standard crew: two pilots, medical specialist, paramedic), four intensive care ambulances and one Bell 412 intensive care helicopter fitted with the AAT Ambulance Kit — equipped with Hamilton T1 ventilation and intensive monitoring, syringe pumps, transport-incubator, systemic medication, and the Ego Zlin BioBag isolation unit.

Advertisement

Notwithstanding the current global health crisis, GHS is delighted to communicate this new cross-border (missions to Austria or Italy are possible) accomplishment with an estimated preliminary lead time of less than 60 minutes to activate the service.

GHS celebrates the new partnership, as it is doing its part to provide a life-saving service for people and communities in Germany and neighboring countries.