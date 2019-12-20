Genesys Aerosystems’ modernized avionics suite achieves STC in Bell 412/EP helicopters

Genesys Aerosystems, a leading provider of integrated avionics systems for military and civil customers, has announced that the IDU-680 electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) displays earned Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certification for the Bell 412 and 412EP helicopters. The architecture for these platforms includes four IDU-680s with full avionics integration, and EICAS engine and warning displays.

The Level A certified IDU-680 EFIS utilizes ADAHRS and GPS SBAS data for precision aircraft operation including RNP and LPV approaches, and Genesys’ patented Open Architecture System Integration Symbology (OASIS) to display engine information and CAS messages. The system also integrates with select radios and weather radar and offers expansion ports supporting a path for future growth. The STC meets all instrument flight rules (IFR) regulations, increasing the mission capabilities, dispatch ability, and usefulness of the aircraft. Additionally, the IDU-680 comes standard with:

3D Synthetic Vision;

Highway-In-The-Sky (HITS) navigation;

Geo-referenced hover vector;

Helicopter terrain awareness warning system (HTAWS);

Graphical Flight Management System (FMS);

Digital flight recorder;

NVIS compatibility;

MIL-STD qualification;

Search-and-rescue patterns;

And more

“This is a great solution for our special mission customers who are looking to extend their fleet capabilities by modernizing their avionics with the rugged and dependable IDU-680,” said Nick Bogner, director of business development with Genesys Aerosystems. “Our OASIS technology allows us to tailor the IDU-680 to the aircraft systems seamlessly.”

The IDU-680 can be customized to Bell (and other) airframes using the Genesys OASIS. OASIS allows low-cost integration of aircraft systems and allows for centralized Engine Indication and Crew Alerting System (EICAS) messages, simplifying the instrument scan and reducing workload in critical phases of flight.