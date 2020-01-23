Genesys avionics suite integrates with PS Engineering audio controller

Genesys Aerosystems, a leading provider of integrated avionics systems for military and civil customers, has announced that the IDU-680 electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) display now integrates with the PAC45G digital audio controller from PS Engineering.

Genesys Aerosystems specializes in seamless cockpit integration for OEM and retrofit platforms. The addition of the PAC45G further adds to the long list of interfaces. The PAC45G is a TSO approved audio management system that offers MultiTalker, a patented technology providing up to nine unique positions so that each radio has its own location within a stereo headset. The Genesys IDU-680 integrates with and controls the PAC45G utilizing the dedicated IDU-680 Audio Radio Management (ARM) function.

“Working with Genesys is like working with our internal team. Our common goals of integrity, engineering-based quality, and customer-focused solutions worked hand-in-hand. We’re providing a world-class digital audio controller to the company that leads the industry in integrated cockpit solutions for civil and military operators,” said Mark Scheuer, founder and CEO of PS Engineering.

Operators around the world prefer the IDU-680 due to its customizability, flexibility, and ruggedness. The Level-A certified Genesys IDU-680 EFIS displays feature a variety of PFD and MFD formats that can be configured to show flight instruments, moving map, HSI, flight planner, traffic, terrain, weather radar, datalink, video, radio/audio management, and engine displays.

The IDU-680s also feature a build-in flight management system and integrated Class-A TAWS (terrain awareness and warning system). Genesys’ unique OASIS (Open Architecture System Integration Symbology) platform allows flexibility to display engine information, CAS messages, and special-mission equipment. The Genesys provided GPS and ADAHRS rounds out the offering, providing precise GPS navigation and digital air data to the advanced avionics suite.

“Seamless integration into existing and new equipment is why our customers select our avionics suite. We now have the option to offer operators the ability to control eight communication radios right from their IDU-680 displays. In a special mission environment, managing multiple communication devices, frequencies, and passengers on the aircraft, can be a challenge. Now, with the integration of the PAC45G, IDU-680 users can handle the communication effortlessly,” said Nick Bogner, director of business development.

Pricing and availability for the IDU-680 and PAC45G vary with integrations and aircraft capabilities.