Garmin reimagines aircraft flight instrumentation

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., has announced the GI 275, a powerful electronic flight instrument that directly replaces legacy primary flight instruments in the cockpit. The GI 275 is suitable as a direct replacement for a variety of instruments including, an attitude indicator, attitude directional indicator (ADI), course deviation indicator (CDI), horizontal situation indicator (HSI) and engine indication system (EIS). Capable of serving as a four-in-one flight instrument, the GI 275 can also be installed as a standby to a number of glass flight displays and is available with a 60-minute back-up battery.

Lightweight and compact, the GI 275 is intentionally designed to take advantage of the common 3.125-inch flight instrument size, reducing installation time and preserving the existing aircraft panel. It’s also compatible with a variety of third-party autopilots and does not require a separate interface adapter, further reducing installation labor. The GI 275 has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval and is available immediately for installation in over 1,000 single-engine and multi-engine aircraft models.

Several variants of the GI 275 are available to meet the needs of over one thousand business and general aviation aircraft models. Features beyond the traditional display of attitude, airspeed and altitude include the option to display CDI, HSI, and engine information. The GI 275 is also capable of displaying multifunction display-like features, such as traffic, weather, terrain, SafeTaxi airport diagrams, optional Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) and more.

“As constant innovators within the avionics industry, we’re redefining the aircraft cockpit with the introduction of the GI 275,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “With the GI 275, pilots can take an economical and scalable approach to their avionics upgrade, while saving on the installation labor and cost. The capabilities of the GI 275 are amazing — it can provide ADAHRS, autopilot interface and replace ADI, HSI, standby and EIS indicators, along with 60-minutes of battery back-up for primary or standby applications, or it can just be the coolest-ever CDI. If it’s round and in their panel, pilots can likely replace it with the GI 275 to receive modern flight display features and benefits in a powerful, yet compact touchscreen flight instrument.”

Suitable as a replacement to many aging flight instruments and gyro-based attitude indicators on the market such as the popular KI-256, the GI 275 gives aircraft owners the benefits of a modern and reliable flight instrument. The GI 275 boasts a standard 3.125-inch form factor and rear-mount design that minimizes panel modification. Its bright, high-resolution touchscreen display and wide viewing angle offers superior readability in the cockpit. A dual concentric knob allows pilots to access a variety of key functions within the flight instrument, such as adjustments to the baro setting or the airspeed bug. Highly scalable, aircraft owners can start with a single GI 275 and add up to a total of six in a single panel, paving the way for incremental upgrades and an array of individualized panel configurations.

Built-in WiFi enables Database Concierge, the wireless transfer of aviation databases to the GI 275. Pilots also have the option of transferring databases to the GI 275 using a USB flash drive and the GSB 15 USB charger. Databases can also be synced among multiple GI 275 flight instruments in a single cockpit. When configured to display engine information, the GI 275 can wirelessly send engine data to display within the Garmin Pilot app on Apple mobile devices. This data is also automatically synced and can also be viewed on the flyGarmin website. Wireless flight plan transfer via Bluetooth is available when the GI 275 is paired with a GPS 175, GNC 355 or GNX 375. Additional wireless functions include the sharing of GPS position and back-up attitude information with Garmin Pilot.

The GI 275 is available immediately and is approved for installation in over 1,000 single-engine and multi-engine aircraft models. Select Class IV aircraft are also approved. Customers can purchase the GI 275 through the Garmin Authorized Dealer network. Pricing for various configurations of the GI 275 can be found on the website. A trial period of SVT also comes with the purchase of a GI 275 when it’s configured as an attitude indicator. The GI 275 also comes with a two-year warranty and is supported by Garmin’s award-winning aviation support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support.