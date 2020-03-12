Garmin receives On-Time Delivery award from Airbus Helicopters

Garmin International, Inc. has received the 2019 On-Time Delivery award by Airbus Helicopters at the North American Supplier Conference in Grand Prairie, Texas. Garmin was recently recognized with this award for its efficient performance related to product delivery. Garmin avionics are currently available as standard on select Airbus Helicopters, including the H125, H130, H135 and H145.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Airbus Helicopters, among hundreds of other suppliers, for our commitment to punctually serve them and our mutual customers,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “This marks our second award from Airbus Helicopters, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication to deliver game-changing, high quality, state-of-the-art avionics that are backed by the best product support in the industry.”

At its annual awards ceremony, Airbus Helicopters recognized suppliers who stand out in performance, competitiveness and reliability. The On-Time Delivery award recognizes Garmin for its commitment and timeliness to deliver avionics to fulfill Airbus’s production lines and customer orders.

A suite of Garmin avionics are available as standard on the Airbus H125, including the G500H TXi flight display, GTN 650 touchscreen navigator, GNC 255 nav/comm, GMA 350c audio panel and the GTX 335R remote-mount ADS-B Out transponder. The GTN 750, GNC 255 and GTX 335R are also available as standard on the H130, while the H135/H145 feature the GTN 750 and Flight Stream 510 as standard equipment.

In 2018, Garmin was also recognized by Airbus Helicopters as the Supplier of Excellence for its unmatched responsiveness and competitiveness in its support of the UH-72A Lakota helicopter program, and for its overall support at the Airbus Helicopters completion center in Columbus, Mississippi.

This award is among many industry accolades Garmin has recently received. The Airbus Helicopters Supplier of Excellence Award joins a total of nine additional supplier awards previously presented to Garmin by various OEM’s within the last several years.