Garmin Pilot adds configurable document viewer, night mode and more

Garmin has announced the addition of new features to the Garmin Pilot app on Apple mobile devices. New enhancements to the document viewer allow customers to configure folders so they can more easily organize documents such as pilot’s guides, cockpit reference guides and more, within the app. Additional features include the display of elevation information in the radial menu, night mode on approach charts, the option to print the navigation log, and more.

Advertisement

Document viewer enhancements

Documents stored within the document viewer in Garmin Pilot are now synced across all Apple mobile devices running Garmin Pilot. These folders are also customizable by color and can be reordered for improved organization of documents such as pilot’s guides, cockpit reference guides, checklists and more.

Night mode on instrument approach charts

While flying at night, pilots can now invert the colors on Garmin FliteCharts or Jeppesen terminal approach procedures for enhanced readability during night flights. Pilots have the option to select night mode from the menu in the top right corner when viewing a chart on the map page, in the charts binder, in split-screen view on the synthetic page or while viewing the airport page. Once selected, night mode is consistently displayed throughout the app.

Navigation log and weight & balance print option

FltPlan.com customers in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean that file their flight plan using the FltPlan.com website or Garmin Pilot now have the option to print their navigation log or the weight & balance sheet from Garmin Pilot. Garmin Pilot Europe subscribers also have the option to print the IFR autorouting briefing packet.

Advertisement

Additional features:

When the terrain database is downloaded, elevation information can be viewed within the inner circle of the radial menu on the map.

Pilots can easily view a new logbook report that details the airports they have visited. Each logbook period displays a map with pins to reflect the destination airport, as well as the date, flight time logged and more.

The display and animation of lightning has been enhanced on the moving map.

Garmin Pilot also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and a variety of gestures.

The newest release of Garmin Pilot on Apple mobile devices is available immediately. For new customers, Garmin Pilot is available in the Apple App Store as a free download for the first 30 days. After the 30-day trial period, customers may purchase an annual subscription of Garmin Pilot starting at $79.99. Garmin Pilot is supported by Garmin’s award-winning aviation support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support.