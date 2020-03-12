Garmin honored with Elite Supplier Award from Korea Aerospace Industries

Garmin International, Inc. has been awarded the Elite Supplier Award from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Ltd. for its support and development of the G5000H integrated flight deck on the KUH-1 Surion helicopter. The Elite Supplier Award was presented to Garmin by KAI at its semi-annual Supplier Symposium in South Korea and recognizes a select group of elite suppliers for outstanding performance.

Advertisement

“We are humbled and honored to be selected by KAI to receive the Elite Supplier Award for our contribution toward the certification of the G5000H integrated flight deck on the KUH-1 Surion,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “Our collective teams have devoted thousands of hours to achieve this significant milestone. The Elite Supplier award is representative of the loyalty and dedication that Garmin has to its customers and we look forward to continuing to serve KAI well into the future.”

Among hundreds of suppliers, a total of 10 awards were presented to suppliers at the 2019 KAI Supplier Symposium. This award recognizes suppliers in performance, delivery and support. The Elite Supplier Award honors Garmin for its outstanding service to KAI throughout flight testing, development and certification of the G5000H in the KUH-1 Surion helicopter.

The G5000H is an IFR-capable integrated flight deck designed specifically for Part 29 helicopter operators. Four 12-inch high-resolution widescreen displays and two touchscreen controllers serve as the pilot interface to the G5000H integrated flight deck in the KUH-1 Surion. Two primary flight displays (PFD) and two multi-function displays (MFD) support multi-pane capability, allowing pilots to simultaneously view flight information alongside maps, checklists, weather and more. Helicopter Synthetic Vision Technology (HSVT) seamlessly blends and displays a 3D depiction of terrain, obstacles, traffic and the runway environment so the image on the display replicates what the pilot would see outside the cockpit on a clear day. Additionally, Garmin Connext services include access to worldwide weather, voice calling and text messaging within the G5000H.

Advertisement

The G5000H integrated flight deck is tailored to the KUH-1 Surion helicopter. Using a third-party mission computer, the G5000H offers KAI the flexibility to interface existing equipment on board the helicopter with modern, state-of-the-art systems. Due to its unique design, KAI can easily adapt the KUH-1 Surion to the needs of its operators and easily integrate third-party systems that are critical to their customers’ operations, providing significant cost savings.

A state-of-the-art medium-lift multi-role helicopter, the KUH-1 Surion is a twin-engine transport utility helicopter that serves a variety of functions. Most recently, two G5000H-equipped Surion’s were delivered to the Korean Coast Guard (KCG) and are expected to enter into service this year. The KCG will use the Surion and its advanced mission equipment for search-and-rescue efforts and to maintain maritime security. Three additional KUH-1 Surion helicopters equipped with the G5000H were delivered to the National Police Agency in South Korea last month.