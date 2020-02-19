Garmin GTN 650Xi & 750Xi approved for select helicopters

Garmin has announced the GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi touchscreen navigators have received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for select helicopter models. Designed as a direct slide-in upgrade to the previous generation GTN 650/750, the all-in-one GPS/NAV/COMM boasts a feature-rich multifunction display and can integrate with new or existing remote-mount equipment such as a transponder or audio panel. Dual-core processors and modern hardware also prepare the GTN Xi series for advanced capabilities in the future.

Advertisement

Helicopters currently approved for installation of the GTN Xi series include:

Airbus AS350B2, AS350B3

Airbus EC120B

Airbus EC130B3, EC130T2

Bell 206B, 206L, 206L-1, 206L-3, 206L-4

Bell 407

Enstrom F-28F

Enstrom 280FX

Enstrom 480B

MD Helicopters 369E, 369F, 369FF

Modern processing power and state-of-the-art hardware within the GTN 650Xi/750Xi supports faster map rendering and smoother panning throughout the touchscreen navigator. It boasts a large, ultra-high-resolution display and wide viewing angle that offers superior readability in the cockpit. The displays initialize within seconds of start-up, providing immediate access to frequencies and flight plan information, saving valuable time in the aircraft. Preserving the same form factor as the previous generation GTN 650/750, the six-inch-tall GTN 750Xi and the 2.65-inch-tall GTN 650Xi offer an intuitive touchscreen design with a dedicated direct-to button and dual concentric knob that provide added convenience when interfacing with the display.

Retaining all the features of the GTN 650/750, the GTN Xi series adds a vibrant display and vivid colors that enhance the contemporary look of the new navigators. When installed alongside a G500H TXi flight display, the GTN Xi series brings a new level of modernization to the cockpit. Highly complementary, the GTN Xi and the G500H TXi flight displays share similarities in display, appearance and hardware qualities. For example, both products feature an angular bezel so the pilot has a near-seamless experience when transitioning between the touchscreen flight display and the navigator.

The colorful, multifunction display-like map allows pilots to better visualize their dynamic position relative to potential hazards, such as terrain, weather and traffic. Geo-referenced instrument approach procedures can be overlaid on the map page, offering superior situational awareness when transitioning from the en route to approach phase of flight.

Advertisement

Terrain alerting is included within the GTN Xi series and further enhances situational awareness by using its internal terrain and obstacle database to provide audible and visual terrain proximity alerts, including, “terrain ahead, pull up” and “obstacle ahead, pull up.” Helicopter terrain awareness and warning system (HTAWS) is also available as an option.

Wireless connectivity is available with the optional Flight Stream 510, allowing pilots to connect their mobile devices running the Garmin Pilot and FltPlan Go applications to the GTN 650Xi/750Xi. When connected to the navigator, pilots can save time in the cockpit by wirelessly transferring aviation databases and flight plans from their mobile device to the navigator. Flight Stream 510 also supports the sharing of traffic, weather, GPS position information and more.

The GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi have received FAA supplemental type certification for select helicopter models and are available immediately through Garmin Authorized Dealers for a suggested retail price of $13,505 and $19,005, respectively. Select versions of the GTN Xi series are compatible with night vision goggles.

A free GTN Xi trainer app is also available for download on Apple mobile devices, which allows customers to experience the feature set of these navigators. The GTN Xi series come with a two-year warranty and are supported by Garmin’s aviation support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support.