Garet Turner to join AAMS in new vice president role

The Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) recently announced the appointment of Garet Turner, CMP, CAE, to serve in a new position as vice president of strategic engagement and member experience for AAMS and executive director of the MedEvac Foundation International. Turner will begin his role on Sept. 1, 2020, and will focus on customer service, creating more value for members, partners and donors, as well as improving the organization’s education, events, and internal processes.

“I am thrilled to have selected the leadership team to move AAMS and the foundation forward for great success in the near future,” said Cameron Curtis, AAMS president and chief executive officer. “Under my guidance, Garet and Christopher Eastlee, long-time AAMS vice president of government relations, will strategically expand programs to support our members with the resources and representation they need and deserve.”

“Working with AAMS members and foundation donors as well as the leadership team is a tremendous opportunity that I look forward to,” said Turner. “This position feeds my passion to help people and increase the worldwide visibility of the organization within the medical and aviation space. Our frontline first responders positively affect the lives of countless patients and families, and I am dedicated to engaging with and making a difference for our members.”

Turner brings numerous years of experience with international membership engagement, fundraising events and sponsorship, as well as individual and corporate programs. Most recently, he served as chief development officer for ASAE and the ASAE Research Foundation in Washington, D.C. Overseeing a $2.5 million fundraising operation for the enterprise, Turner joined the ASAE Foundation in August 2017 as the vice president of development. On June 1, 2019, he was promoted to chief development officer for ASAE and the ASAE Research Foundation. Previously, Turner served as the director of corporate relations for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for three years and was responsible for more than $1.5 million in annual non-dues revenue.

Previously, Turner also served as a regional director of development at Purdue University, associate director of development in the School of Management at George Mason University, and associate director of regional programs at the Trust for the National Mall.

A proud alum of Purdue University, Turner formerly served as chair of Purdue Black Alumni Organization’s, Fundraising and Scholarship Committees, and is currently on the EIC APEX Commission and serves on the board of the Association Foundation Group. Turner resides in the greater Washington, D.C. area with his husband, Lonnie R. Walker, Jr.