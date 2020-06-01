GAMA publishes first quarter 2020 aircraft shipments and billings report

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) recently released its report of general aviation aircraft shipments and billings for the first quarter of 2020. Piston, turboprop, business jet and rotorcraft deliveries declined across all segments during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019.

“While the year started off strong, the health and safety restrictions put in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic began to significantly impact global operations, supply chains and deliveries towards the end of the first quarter. Companies rapidly implemented a wide range of health protocols in accordance with local, regional and national level guidance to keep production, maintenance and training activity churning. Many companies then supplemented ongoing activities with the production and transport of health care materials needed by front line health care workers and communities across the globe. These actions serve as a testament to the adaptability and resilience of our industry’s incredible workforce who will play such a pivotal role in our recovery process,” said GAMA president and CEO Pete Bunce.

The first quarter of 2020, when compared to the first quarter of 2019, saw piston airplane deliveries decline 11.7 per cent with 219 units, turboprop airplane deliveries decline 41.8 per cent with 71 units, and business jet deliveries decline 19.1 per cent with 114 units. The value of airplane deliveries through the first quarter of 2020 was $3.4 billion, a decline of approximately 21.3 per cent.

Turbine helicopter deliveries for the first quarter of 2020, when compared to the first quarter of 2019, saw a decline of 18.3 per cent with 85 units, and piston helicopter deliveries saw a decline of 43.9 per cent with 37 units.

Read the full report here.