FreeFlight Systems announces new VP of sales and marketing

FreeFlight Systems has announced the promotion of Ashley Ring to vice president of sales and marketing.

Ring has been with FreeFlight Systems for nine years and was previously director of sales for the company. In her new role, she will take on the additional roles of communications, brand management and market positioning for the company.

FreeFlight Systems, which recently became part of the ACR Aviation Group in February 2020, specializes in the development, fielding, production and support of high performance systems for safety critical aerospace applications. The company maintains a large international network of authorized install partners. FreeFlight also sells directly to OEMs and operators in civil and increasingly in military aerospace.

The company is introducing several new products over the next 24 months and is increasing its position in higher end civil and military markets.

“This is a great opportunity to continue to build FreeFlight Systems’ reputation and presence in the marketplace,” said Ring. “We have a great team and customer network in place that we can continue to build new capabilities and channels as we continue to grow. I am very pleased to expand my role in this area.”

The company is settling into its new role as part of the ACR Aviation Group and is already seeing opportunities to collaborate in the market with other group companies. “Part of Ashley’s new role will be to explore and formalize these relationships,” said Tim Taylor, president and CEO of FreeFlight Systems. “This is an exciting time for us as we are organically introducing new products, growing into new markets and at the same time, finding real synergies within the group.”