FreeFlight Systems announces new radar altimeter display

FreeFlight Systems has announced that the company’s new RAD-45 radar altimeter display is now shipping and available for installation. The RAD-45 provides critical in-flight information to the pilot which is especially important when there are no visual cues to the landscape surrounding the airport or the flight path.

The system has a similar panel-mount design as the company’s first-generation RAD-40 display, but in a more compact package; the RAD-45 unit is half as deep as the RAD-40. This new display provides more powerful in-flight capabilities, is easy to install, and is compatible with the complete line of FreeFlight Systems’ Radar Altimeters: the RA-4000, RA-4500, and FRA-6500.

AGL and trend indication information are displayed on a bright LED read-out as reported from the radar altimeter unit through a standard serial interface. A built-in light sensor auto-adjusts for a seamless transition from day to night flight. The pilot is able to set a decision height (DH), and when the preset altitude is reached, a DH LED is illuminated and a DH discrete output is set.

The pilot is also able to activate five trip-point discrete outputs (100-1,000 feet) to signal additional alerts to the navigation management system as the aircraft descends through these altitudes. The RAD-45 comes standard with built-in audio tone alerts; no separate tone generator required. In addition to the standard version, an optional night vision goggle (NVG) compatible display is available.

This new radar altimeter display exceeds new trend indicator readout regulations required by EASA for helicopter operations. The system also meets all current Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, providing enhanced in-flight safety benefits for pilots both in the United States and abroad.