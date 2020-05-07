FLIR wins additional $20M U.S. Army contract for Black Hornet nano drones

FLIR Systems has won an additional $20.6 million contract from the U.S. Army for the Black Hornet 3 Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS). The advanced nano-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will support platoon and small-unit level surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as part of the Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program.

In January 2019, the U.S. Army awarded the company an initial $39.7 million contract for Black Hornet 3s to support the SBS program. The company is currently delivering those systems for fielding across the force.

Extremely light, nearly silent, and with a flight time up to 25 minutes, the pocket-sized Black Hornet PRS transmits live full-motion video and high-definition still images back to the operator. Its information feed provides soldiers with immediate covert situational awareness to help them perform missions more effectively. FLIR has delivered more than 12,000 Black Hornet nano-UAVs to defense and security forces worldwide.

“Black Hornet has proven to be a game-changing technology – a small package that can deliver a big edge on the battlefield,” said Roger Wells, FLIR’s vice president and general manager of unmanned systems and integrated solutions. “We’re proud to continue supporting the U.S. Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor program. Enabling warfighters with a full range of integrated unmanned solutions, both in the air and on the ground, is a strategic objective FLIR shares with the military.”

The award-winning Black Hornet is designed and built in Norway. Deliveries will begin in late 2020.