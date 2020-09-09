FlightSafety chosen to provide training for the TH-73A advanced helicopter training system

FlightSafety International has been awarded a contract to provide TH-73A aircrew training services (ATS) in support of the Advanced Helicopter Training System.

Advertisement

“FlightSafety is proud to support the efforts of The Naval Air Systems Command and Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division to ensure the readiness of current and next generation helicopter and tilt-rotor pilots for the United States Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and selected allied nations,” said Mike King, president, FlightSafety Services Corporation.

As the prime contractor for the TH-73A aircrew training services, FlightSafety will provide contractor instructional services (CIS) and availability on 18 Level 6 and Level 7 flight simulation training devices, image generators, visual databases, projectors, and two central control stations. They will be used to support hover, formation flight, night vision device and ship board operations training, as well as course rules familiarity. FlightSafety will also install, operate and maintain the training devices, and provide curriculum support. The training will be performed by contract instructors and Training Air Wing Five instructor pilots.

The TH-73A Advanced Helicopter Training System is the replacement for the TH-57B/TH-57C program. The flight simulation training devices will be used during the transition to the TH-73A for curriculum design, subsequent validation and verification, and for student naval aviator training.

The contract commenced on Sept. 1, 2020. Delivery of the training devices and related equipment is scheduled to begin in 2021 and will continue through 2028.