Flight Data Systems receives FAA approval on SENTRY Flight Data Recorder

Flight Data Systems announced the official FAA TSO approval for the lightest ED-112A flight data recorder available on the market.

The SENTRY Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder’s (CVFDR) recent TSO-approval paves the way for the device to be onboard numerous aircraft in various industry segments and will allow operators to save valuable space and reduce weight.

“We are very excited to be able to announce TSO for the SENTRY family of recorders. We believe this is the perfect time to introduce the SENTRY brand to the aviation industry formally,” said Darren Privitera, founder and managing director of Flight Data Systems.

The TSO applies to all aircraft types, including civil and military, fixed and rotary-wing craft, and the business, commercial, helicopter, and fast jet segments of general aviation.

The SENTRY family includes the TSO-approved Flight Data Recorder, a Cockpit Voice Recorder, and the combined Cockpit Voice & Flight Data Recorder (CVFDR), all in the same mechanical footprint.

“Flight Data Systems’ SENTRY recorders are small and light, but also extremely low power which offers a significant advantage to OEMs and MROs as they try to manage today’s critical power budgets,” concluded Privitera.

The SENTRY product line will be on display at HAI Heli-Expo 2020 in Anaheim, California at booth 7145.