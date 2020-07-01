First flights conducted for new Babcock oil-and-gas contract

The first flight for Babcock’s new five-year contract for helicopter operations out of Sumburgh, Shetland, took place on July 1, 2020.

Current plans will see Babcock’s Offshore business initially conduct more than 100 flights a month to oil-and-gas installations in the Northern North Sea on behalf of EnQuest, TAQA and CNR International.

Passengers fly from Aberdeen to Sumburgh on a Loganair ATR 42 aircraft, before taking the final leg by offshore helicopter.

And on July 1 the first flight of 38 passengers left Aberdeen International Airport on a Loganair aircraft arriving at Sumburgh where they transferred to Babcock S-92 helicopters, with one helicopter flying 19 passengers to CNR’s Ninian Southern platform and another taking 19 passengers to TAQA’s Cormorant Alpha and Tern platforms.

Babcock Offshore director, Ian Cooke, said: “Today’s first flight marks a significant moment for us as we embark on a new relationship with an important new customer group. We are basing aircraft in Sumburgh full-time to serve this contract and will also be investing in facilities there and in Aberdeen.

“We pride ourselves on operating to the highest levels of safety and I’m looking forward to Babcock delivering a safe and efficient aviation service to support our customer’s operations in Shetland.”

Loganair director of charter services Fiona MacLeod said: “This is a significant contract win for us, strengthening our oil and gas commitment – in a sector where we have considerable long-term experience.

“In partnership with Babcock, we will be providing vital links for three major North Sea companies. We have dedicated two of our 49-seat ATR-42 turboprops to the service, a type newly introduced to the Loganair fleet, of which we have five in total.”