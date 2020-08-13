FAA to host virtual International Rotorcraft Safety Conference

Registration is now open for the Federal Aviation Administration’s first virtual International Rotorcraft Safety Conference, which will take place Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 to explore ways to reduce the national and international helicopter accident rate.

Leaders from the FAA’s Aircraft Certification and Flight Standards Services will open the conference, followed by programs for the entire helicopter community. The first day will include presentations about coping with the aftermath of a helicopter accident, the consequences of failing to follow procedures, the impact of drones, and the benefits of safety management systems.

The next two days will focus on maintenance and operations. On Oct. 28, mechanics will receive programming designed by experts from Schweizer, Bell, Airbus, and Robinson helicopter companies.

On Oct. 29, programming for pilots will include topics regarding human factors, helicopter safety ratings, accident prevention and investigations.

The conference is directed at rotorcraft pilots, mechanics, operators, small company owners, government regulators and industry executives from the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and many other locations. The event will offer Inspection Authorization and FAA AMT and WINGS credits.