FAA grant to support aviation maintenance careers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently announced the Aviation Maintenance Technical Workforce Development Grant Program to increase interest and recruit students for careers in aviation maintenance. The goal is to provide grants to academia and the aviation community to help prepare a more inclusive talent pool of aviation maintenance technicians, to inspire and recruit the next generation of aviation professionals.

Congress appropriated $5 million in fiscal year 2020 to fund projects to address the projected shortages of aviation maintenance technical workers in the aviation industry. Eligible groups may apply for grants from $25,000 to $500,000 for any one grant in any one fiscal year. Potential applicants may visit the website for more information.

The FAA posted the announcement in the Federal Register and will accept public comments until Sept. 23, 2020.