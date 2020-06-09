FAA approves Shadin fuel flow meter on Robinson R66 turbine helicopters

Advertisement

Robinson Helicopter Company is now offering Shadin Avionics’ fuel flow meter on new R66 helicopters equipped with Garmin GTN 6xx or 750 GPS navigators.

The fuel flow meter provides real-time fuel flow data to the GTN, which in turn displays the fuel consumption rate along with fuel range rings on a moving map.

Fuel used, fuel remaining, fuel to destination, and other real-time information is also available on accessory pages.

The installation adds approximately two pounds to the aircraft’s empty weight and lists for $6,800.