FAA administrator to speak at HAI Annual Membership Meeting at Heli-Expo

Helicopter Association International (HAI) has announced that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) administrator Steve Dickson is scheduled to attend HAI Heli-Expo 2020 in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 28, 2020.

Dickson will provide remarks at the HAI Annual Membership Meeting and Breakfast. He is expected to address a variety of topics relevant to the vertical-lift industry.

Those who are interested in viewing the discussion but who are unable to attend the meeting can view the event through live streaming on HAI’s Facebook page. Other live-streaming sites may become available, too.

“We’re grateful that Steve Dickson can take time from his busy schedule to attend HAI Heli-Expo and address issues that are significant to us,” said James Viola, president and CEO of HAI. “There are a significant number of concerns facing our industry as it continues to evolve. We deeply appreciate the contributions of Administrator Dickson and several other FAA representatives to our show.”

Dickson’s participation in the breakfast meeting is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. PST and will last 15 to 20 minutes. Dickson will also participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open HAI Heli-Expo, at 10:15 a.m. PST.

Because of his responsibilities leading the FAA, Dickson’s schedule is subject to change without notice.

HAI Heli-Expo is the world’s largest helicopter-specific event, annually drawing thousands of visitors from around the world. In addition to a trade show floor covering hundreds of thousands of square feet, the event includes numerous professional education courses, safety classes and the related HAI Rotor Safety Challenge, working group meetings and forums, and networking opportunities. Nearly 60 helicopters, including mock-ups of urban taxi concepts, will appear on the show floor.

“We expect that Administrator Dickson will find our show as impressive as any first-time visitor does,” added Viola. “Our show produces significant business for the international helicopter community, attracting attendees and exhibitors from every aspect of our industry. From helicopter manufacturers to repair facilities to suppliers of parts and services, everyone is here.”