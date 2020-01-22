EXTEX partners with Ohbong International Corp.

EXTEX Engineered Products has announced its signed representation agreement with Ohbong International Corp. (OBI). By partnering with OBI, EXTEX will be able to deliver additional aftermarket solutions to support the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army.

OBI is a registered sales representative for the Republic of Korea Government, and is positioned to identify items that will be needed by the ROK Army to support the AH-1, MD 500 series AC and the UH-60 Black Hawk in Korea.

Through this strategic commitment, EXTEX will be able to offer its aftermarket solutions to the ROK Army in support of their military applications.

EXTEX Engineered Products, located in Gilbert, Arizona, designs and supplies high-precision aftermarket aerospace replacement parts for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.