Extex Engineered Products partners with Southern Cross Aviation

Extex Engineered Products has announced a signed representation agreement with Southern Cross Aviation (SCA). By partnering with SCA, Extex will be able to deliver additional aftermarket solutions to an expanded client base on a global level.

Southern Cross Aviation was founded more than 30 years ago, and provides aftermarket solutions to a global client base. SCA supplies aircraft in addition to components and repair/overhaul services. SCA has been awarded a contract with the Brazilian Air Force, which allows the company to provide the customer with turbine PMA parts. These are the first parts of this kind to be sold to the Brazilian Air Force in more than 30 years.

Through this strategic partnership, Extex and SCA will be able to expand further into the South American market, and provide engine and airframe replacement parts to these markets.

Extex Engineered Products, located in Gilbert, Arizona, designs and supplies high precision aftermarket aerospace replacement parts for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.