EuroTec Vertical Flight Solutions named FastFin system service center

EuroTec Vertical Flight Solutions has been named as BLR Aerospace’s newest AS350 FastFin system service center.

BLR has more than 60 AS350 aircraft in 15 countries equipped with the FastFin system. Buyers can choose between 13 facilities worldwide in addition to the majority of Airbus service centers for trained technicians to install the FastFin system.

With increasing demand, BLR is determined to continue training the right facilities globally to install the FastFin system. The company said it is honored to introduce its newest trained service center, EuroTec Vertical Flight Solutions.

Mike Carpenter, president of BLR Aerospace, said, “It is an easy decision to entrust EuroTec with the capabilities to go above and beyond to educate customers and install our FastFin system. Their technicians are not only professional but highly qualified with extensive knowledge to fulfill the customer’s needs. We congratulate EuroTec on all of their accomplishments as a growing company and are excited to utilize them as a partner in the shared mission to make helicopters safer and stronger.”